Our postal worker is a good, friendly man who does his very best. He’s carried on even when he hasn’t felt well. But he’s had enough. Our mail hasn’t been delivered lately, nor has the mail for many people here in Montpelier. My husband went to the post office to collect our and our neighbors’ mail, and was told the post office is only delivering packages right now. If you want your mail, you have to pick it up yourself. And if you want your magazines, forget about it.
This mail delivery problem is statewide. Our post office is short staffed, and has been for ages. Postal workers are not paid a living wage. Delivery people work in difficult, sometimes dangerous, conditions in freezing weather. Like many teachers and health care workers, they are at wits' end.
All of us need to support these critical employees. Each of us needs to write to Governor Scott, Senators Sanders and Leahy, Representative Welch and our state legislators, to get these staffing problems addressed. Is it time to call in the state National Guard? It might sound like a far-fetched idea, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and too many people who need help and who are depending on a thriving, healthy workforce for everything from delivering mail, to teaching our children, to caring for our sick and elderly, need a big boost right now.
Please pressure our leaders to do something. Meanwhile, be very kind to the workers on whom we depend every day.
Bronwyn Fryer
Montpelier
