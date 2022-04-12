The pinwheel garden on the State House lawn has a powerful visual impact. The pinwheels rotate glittering in the spring wind. They almost seem to be alive, reminding us how child abuse is so destructive to the lives of children. The 1,000 pinwheels help to show the extent of the problem. That large number of pinwheels is also symbolic of the 3,000 children aborted each day in our nation. Killing living children, wherever they reside, is the worst child abuse. Unfortunately, those aborted children will never feel the wind on their faces.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
