Dementia awareness is now being featured in well-produced movies such as “Still Susan” starring Julianne Moore, “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins, and "Here Today” starring Billy Crystal.
Dementia is all around us and we are learning more about this extremely debilitating disease which is progressive and fatal. There is no cure for dementia, the umbrella word for many different types of brain degeneration; 5.8 million people in the U.S. have dementia.
Alzheimer’s, which is the most common type, affects 5 million Americans. With this type of dementia, memory is affected.
Vascular dementia affects blood flow. Alzheimer’s symptoms can appear with vascular dementia. Twenty percent of all dementia patients have vascular dementia.
Lewy body dementia results in rigid muscles, slow movement and tremors; 1.4 million have this type of dementia.
Lesser known, FTD, frontotemporal dementia affects 50,000 to 60,000 people and they experience change in personality, lack of empathy, and affect younger people who are still actively employed. FTD can be grouped into three types: Progressive behavior/personality decline, progressive language decline and progressive motor decline. The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration can be very helpful in supplying information for those individuals with FTD and their families; contact www.the ftd.org.
I am one of the 50,00 to 60,000 Americans living with FTD.
Peg Gibbud Pintello
Castleton
