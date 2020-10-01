When I listen to Donald Trump, I have the same feelings as when I watch an out-of-control child taking a swing at a piñata. Blindfolded to the truth, the child is swinging wildly, not listening to the others who are trying to direct the next swing. The child will sometimes hit others with the stick, break windows, break lamps and, yes, occasionally hit the mark; at which point, he will offer his self-congratulatory remarks about how he is the most skilled stick swinger the piñata world has ever seen. In his view shared with all who will listen, the gifts that fall from the piñata are somehow his sole responsibility as a master piñata pummeler, oblivious to the fact a kindly family member anteed up the cash for its purchase.
And just like at the piñata party, some of the admiring family members are so proud of their jubilant and petulant child while others shake their heads and clean up the mess left behind.
I just hope this party can end before the kid takes too many more swings.
Ken Jones
Montpelier
