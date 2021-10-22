It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about the passing of James Piko.
I first met Jim years ago while shopping at Shaw’s in Montpelier. He was always very pleasant and friendly, always wishing me a good day or a happy holiday. I will truly miss seeing Jim. Shaw’s has lost a gem.
Fly with the angels, Jim!
Darla Hood Morissette
Middlesex
