I just read your editorial about newspapers covering the news no matter how controversial it is.
I agree with that, but if you felt it was necessary to cover the police flag being raised in Barre, why didn't you feel the need to cover the BLM flag being raised in Barre also?
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
