Brookside Primary School in the Harwood Unified Union School District has been averaging more than one physical restraint per day for at least the past five school years. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, Harwood used physical restraints 451 times with 281 occurring at Brookside in 2017, by far the most in the state.
The state of Vermont does not have a law governing the use of restraint and seclusion in school; instead, it is governed by Vermont State Board of Education Rule 4500. There is obviously a lot to be discussed within the Harwood community about what led to such high rates of physical restraint, but we should also be questioning the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont State Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.