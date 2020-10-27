The mainstream media seems to have created an extremely attractive and, need I say, profitable, fictional character in its continual quest to blend news and theater. That character, the "undecided voter," has proven to attract huge audiences to presidential-candidate debates on TV and to rallies in stadiums, airport venues and parking lots across America, as well as to ads on TV, in newspapers and mailbox-cluttering flyers.
I'd really like to know if that character exists and, if it does, then why has it taken until the final weeks of the campaigns to "decide?" The reasons to vote for a candidate or party have been abundantly clear for decades, particularly for the last four years.
Call me a skeptic, but I see the "undecided' as just another phony Madison Avenue product, designed like the irksome TV ads featuring a gecko or an emu or a talking box or a car swerving recklessly under a giraffe's long legs or screams of joy coming from a lakeside cabin inhabited by new winners of the New York Lottery. Why do media moguls promote such pap? What does the apparent appeal of those promotions really say about the level of intelligence among a worrying percent of the American electorate?
Joseph Whelan
Montpelier
