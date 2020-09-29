I want to sound the alarm bells about the Phase 3 opening of bars and restaurants and call on Gov. Phil Scott to back up that decision with science. As a public health professional, I believe it is bad public policy, after having made such exemplary progress against COVID-19, to welcome people back to the most dangerous arena for the spread of the virus.
According to the CDC and other health experts, 41% of all new cases can be traced to bar or restaurant attendance in the previous two weeks, increasing the individual risk twice that of no attendance. Bars and restaurants are the only places where we go inside with others, take off our masks and talk, laugh or shout within 3 feet of the people across from us. Add alcohol to the mix and people let down their guard even further, spewing aerosolized particles throughout the room and into air currents for all to be exposed to.
Yes, bars and restaurants are an important part of our communities, and we need to support them and their employees. According to Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, it would cost about $30 billion to cover lost revenue for bars and restaurants nationally. Comparing this to the $32 billion we’ve spent to bail out the airlines, it’s a simple choice to make. Otherwise, the result will be unstoppable community spread, with tens of thousands more falling ill and dying, putting new meaning into “Dying for a drink.”
According to Dr. Jha, restricting bar and restaurant attendance while supporting the industry is a “no brainer,” if we want to reopen our schools and our economy. We can all eat out next year, safely, if we’re smart now.
August Burns
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.