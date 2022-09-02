I had to take a breath after reading my state Rep. Art Peterson’s scare-mongering diatribe in Tuesday’s Herald about an issue he will never personally confront regarding reproductive liberty.
He deliberately misinterprets the wording of the law, questioning the “freedom to have sex without reproduction,” and somehow links that activity, enjoyed by many adults, himself included I would imagine, with legal prostitution and sex work. If sex is only for reproduction, are those of us beyond reproductive years obligated to give it up? And how exactly does sex for its own sake lead to child prostitution? I would have expected Representative Peterson to be familiar with Vermont’s laws, but in case he missed it, I refer him to Vermont Statute Title 13, Chapter 64, wherein the fines and prison sentence for such activity are clearly spelled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.