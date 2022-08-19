I finished reading snippets from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Rutland Herald and News Review in Roseburg, Oregon, and felt increasingly like my life was Groundhog Day minus any humor. I start my day with these papers and a double shot of espresso.

My psychology training informs me we humans are not innately good or bad, we just are. We become what we become due to about 12 to 15 major influences: biology, sociology, fiscal position in the world, gender, age, geography, cultural norms, societal norms, religion, educational opportunities, reasoning skills and surviving our prefrontal cortex not working in harmony with our amygdala (they don't play well together until you're about 25). Then there are traumas along the way to finish the great sculpture of you, an individual human being.

