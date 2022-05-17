In a recent article, Times Argus religion columnist John Nassivera averred as how celibate Catholic clergy are not any more likely to be pedophiles than any other member of the clergy. That's probably true, Mr. Nassivera, but what about the members of the Catholic clergy who were and are not celibate? It's patently obvious the Catholic Church was for decades a haven for pedophiles. Just sayin' ….
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
