Mr. Andrews: Responsibility goes beyond just the drivers. You surely cannot expect drivers to be looking at each and every dark intersection they come across. That would be the logical thing to do but nobody pays that close attention. Kudos to you if you do. When it is dark, wear clothing that doesn't blend in with the darkness. Really not a stupid notion, Mr. Andrews.
We all have our opinions. I respect yours. Please respect mine. Thanks.
Nick Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.