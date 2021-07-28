The ladies of WILPF have worked tirelessly on the Peace Park for years — they are mostly in their 90s now. It is time for the City of Montpelier to take it over, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. We need someone to take an interest in that piece of land with a marble dove on it and a rock that says Peace.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.