If Gov. Scott, our senators, congressman, UVM President Garimella, and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce prevail, Vermont may take its place among America’s largest defense industry hubs.
In a few days, on Sept. 9, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a virtual conference bringing together Vermont's defense/war industries — all of which aim to grow our aerospace defense economy. The conference’s opening presenter? Lockheed-Martin, maker of F-35 fighter jets.
The event is predicted to bring a larger military-industrial presence to Vermont, along with a boost to our economy. But at what cost?
Since 2019, when the first F-35 fighters arrived in Burlington, people living near the airport have suffered serious physical and mental health impacts from the roar of low-flying jets.
An expanded military presence in Vermont poses threats far beyond Burlington; our choice to harbor nuclear weapons has made our entire state a target for potential nuclear attack. That threat aside, who do we become as a people when our prosperity is linked to an industry that markets violence as a viable response to global tensions?
To quote Albert Einstein, “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” The Buddha, I suspect, would agree. First among the Five Buddhist Precepts: "Avoid killing, or harming any living thing."
Neville Berle
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.