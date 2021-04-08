The Valentine Phantom still is working in Montpelier. I experienced a “Pay it Forward” moment today on River Road that warmed my heart.
Ahead of me in the drive-through line at Dunkin' was a van with temporary plates, a mother driving, dog in the front seat and two children in the back. While I could not see or hear the kids, the windows were open on this spring morning and I enjoyed listening in on one side of the conversation while waiting in line, as the mother patiently and cheerfully answered their nonstop questions. Then, she sighed and quipped to the toddlers, “Are you going to be in the Land of Why FOREVER?”
She might have heard me laugh in recognition — when she drove through with her much-needed coffee, and I drove up to the window, the attendant said my bill had been paid. So I paid for the next order, and apparently on it went down the line. The employee said it happens often at the drive-through, often to eight or 10 orders.
Thanks for the love, neighbors.
Linda Radtke
Middlesex
