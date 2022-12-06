Is Rep. Welch going to give Representative-elect Becca Balint any advice about “pay to play?” He should. But neither the GOP nor the Democrats talk about it.
Introduced by House Republicans and adopted by the Democrats, it is extortion. Just to be a caucus member, Ms. Balint will have to pay $200,000 to her party’s Congressional Campaign Committee. If she wants to be a subcommittee chair, she will have to fork over another $250,000. If she wants to be on a major committee, a seat will cost her another $450,000. To be installed as speaker will cost her a cool $25,800,000. (Ditto for Republican Kevin McCarthy.)
While both parties say it is used to get incumbents reelected, they use the money now and then to protect them from challengers in primaries.
Staffed by D.C. insiders, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is politically incestuous. Political observer Andrew Cockburn reported that, as chair of the committee, Rahm Emanuel appointed John Lapp as executive director to fund “centrists” supportive of the “disastrous Iraq war,” but many others who were elected were candidates the committee refused to support. Lapp and his successors, Jon Vogel and then Robby Mook, each founded a campaign consultancy. Mook then became the executive director of the House Majority PAC founded by, Bacevich reported, the wife of John Lapp.
These party strategists and consultants receive commissions for their media purchases; the more they buy, the more they make. So, they devise campaigns that pay more attention to profit than to what the voters want.
“Pay to play” quashes political ability in favor of wheedling and subservience to the 5% of contributors who fund 85% of all races and get an average return of 1,200% on their “investment.” Will Rep. Balint play into that corruption?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.