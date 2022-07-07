Take a drive with me from the border of East Montpelier down Towne Hill Road toward Montpelier. The asphalt is missing, full of potholes and a total mess. Turn left on Upper Main Street. Ruts in the pavement, etc., are bad for a car's suspension and my attitude, but also dangerous as cars dodge and maneuver around obstacles.
We have come to accept this as normal for the roads in our state capital. So imagine my surprise in seeing Westwood Drive, a small side road off Towne Hill Road, getting the full new pavement treatment. What? I don't understand the priorities.
I am not a Montpelier citizen so can only complain with my words. But … what?
Renee Kievit-Kylar
East Montpelier
