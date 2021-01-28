The Barre City Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee has a herd of volunteers who deserve a shout-out. The "Friends of the Pasture" include Ken Lunde and Jim Severance. They have mowed the grass paths and Maplewood Avenue entrance for the past several years. Ken Benton has led nature walks, provides property resource management advice and created a virtual walk that leads walkers around the pasture identifying points of interest. Instructor Ted Fecteau and students in the Exploratory Tech class at Central Vermont Career Center built and installed beautiful bluebird houses. A committee logo contest resulted in seven submittals, Scott Bascom's entry was selected. Steve Mackenzie and Mark Martin have cleared fallen trees from the paths. A mystery man rakes out water bars periodically. Volunteers from the SnoBees, a local snowmobile club, groom a connector trail to the VAST trail network. Darren Ohl, owner of Vermont Bicycle Shop, hosted a Winterfest in 2019. Also, there are many trail walkers who pick up after their dogs and pick up trash left by others.
Cow Pasture Committee members deserve thanks as well. They have provided energy, ideas and actions, guidance and boots on the ground. The committee now has a social media page and logo. Educational outreach has brought various user groups together. Members have planted native milkweed and removed trees to restore the upper meadow. The kiosk has been repaired and numerous invasive plants have been removed from the property.
Thanks to all of you for making the Cow Pasture a welcoming place.
Chris Russo-Fraysier
Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee Chair
Barre
