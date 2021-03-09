The tobacco industry has focused on youth with products to ensure they continue using. Things haven’t changed with e-cigarettes. With over 15,000 flavors for sale, it’s easy to use tobacco products without the original flavor of tobacco and other harmful ingredients.
There’s a bill in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee that will end sales of flavored tobacco. The bill is S.24 and it will protect youth from these highly addictive devices. Whether or not to use tobacco products is a choice everyone faces and it comes with many pressures, especially for youth. Eliminating flavored tobacco products will lessen the pressure to start.
I’ve seen first-hand the impact vaping has on teens. At school, I remember hearing discussions over which flavors were the best, if the classmate would sell any JUUL Pods and which device delivered the best head rush. Something that stands out was hearing a classmate say, “I can’t get out of bed until I take a hit, I just can’t get going without it.”
Eliminating some flavors won’t stop youth from using tobacco products. It’s like when your favorite crime show stops airing, you’ll just move to the next crime show because it’s still a crime show. It’s the same with flavors. If some flavors go and some stay, youth are going to move to the next flavor available because it’s still a flavor. When JUUL removed fruity flavors from stores in 2018, they left mint and menthol flavors. Menthol sales jumped from 51% to 64%.
S.24 can protect everyone from these addictive products. I urge you to contact the senators of the Health and Welfare Committee and ask them to pass S.24 to protect the future of Vermont’s youth.
Zoey Pickel
Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids Vermont National Youth Ambassador
Barre
