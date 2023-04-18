We just attended the opening performance of "Pass Over," Lost Nation’s 2023 season opening show.
In a word, it was brilliant.
In a couple more words, it was riveting and extraordinary.
It is not a small cast of three people, it is a huge cast of three people. The scenic design is spot-on perfect with lighting and sound to match.
We weren’t sure what to expect but left feeling like we might be walking out onto the sidewalk of Broadway. It’s that good. If you’re looking for a wonderful, powerful evening, make it to "Pass Over" before it is over.
Steven Post
Montpelier
