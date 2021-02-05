I was amused by Newcomb's cartoon in today's paper in which he suggested Phil Scott should be contemplating a change in his political affiliation and placed Sanders on one side of Scott and Jeffords on the other. If one reflects on that scene, it strikes me as one confused man sitting between two looney tunes men. I believe Scott should join the Democrat Party and be what he is — a Democrat.
David Dotson
Poultney
