It was heartening to see First Lady Jill Biden touch down in Burlington last week to meet with and encourage motivated, high school career center students, who are getting hands-on experience working with innovative, electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies. She spoke of much-needed clean energy jobs and skills that never existed just years ago.
The words on the podium said it all — “Investing in America.” Both President Biden and the First Lady have been touring the country with this message of investing in infrastructure, innovation, and clean energy. When we provide our high school students with opportunities to learn practical career skills, they will get a jump on making a living and making their education more relevant.
We face a very uncertain future with the daily ravages of climate change and dangerously polarized politics. The previous president and his party rolled back many environmental regulations. They recklessly promoted more fossil fuel production and burning while cutting taxes on the very wealthy and corporations.
Today, Democrats are funding critical infrastructure jobs, putting money in the pockets of the working class. Republicans present no practical initiatives to help everyday Americans. Instead, they wage culture wars on people who are different, ban books and freedom of expression, erase uncomfortable history lessons, deny women their rights to family planning, and insanely push unfettered access to weapons of war for anyone, weapons which tragically, too often take down students and teachers just trying to get an education.
It's clear which party shouts the empty slogan and which one steadfastly walks the talk.
