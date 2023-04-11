It was heartening to see First Lady Jill Biden touch down in Burlington last week to meet with and encourage motivated, high school career center students, who are getting hands-on experience working with innovative, electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies. She spoke of much-needed clean energy jobs and skills that never existed just years ago.

The words on the podium said it all — “Investing in America.” Both President Biden and the First Lady have been touring the country with this message of investing in infrastructure, innovation, and clean energy. When we provide our high school students with opportunities to learn practical career skills, they will get a jump on making a living and making their education more relevant.

