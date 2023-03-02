Several years ago, I contracted a life-altering and debilitating case of Lyme disease. You may see me post about prevention because I care about others. I’m better, older, maybe a bit wiser now. I have learned to value participation in life and my community.
I was dismayed by the lack of participation in a Barre City Council candidates forum produced by the League of Women Voters at our people's public library, the Aldrich. Of the six candidates, only the three councilors seeking reelection saw fit to participate — a free and unbiased opportunity to participate and engage with our residents, what a deal for us all.
Are we going to complain or participate in Barre City? I emailed my question, some handed theirs in during the forum, all were read. What an opportunity for candidates to participate with residents. Remember when you vote who does their homework and participates almost weekly on behalf of us all?
This is not a paid endorsement, but my perspective on the great participation of those who showed up, who actively work for us on city council, and the fine accomplishments moving Barre City forward, with a capital plan introduced by our current mayor, an updated strategic plan, and with the retirement of several senior staff — a new city manager, fire chief, police chief and director of DPW. Wow, I call that progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.