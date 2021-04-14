Every spring, there is a little story here or there of the bad side of participation awards. Most people realize participation awards are not necessary for any social organizing but rather, they make people feel good. Look at the beaming smile on former-President Trump after receiving his newly minted National Republican Senatorial Committee Champion of Freedom participation award for losing in the last election — priceless. The little bowl makes him and his hands seem so big.
I think we can all breach the partisan divide to tell former President Trump — good going, big guy!
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.