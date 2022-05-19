I was shocked by the Montpelier City Council's decision to remove the Guertin Parklet structure, to make the people using it disappear while the council “really focuses” on solutions. There were more thoughtful and humane temporary options: moving the structure away from the street, a porta-potty, a fireplace, a water collection system — more humanitarian choices.
Some people called the structure home, some socialized there, some received services from WCMH and Good Sam. At least one life was saved because the individual was in an accessible location when their crisis happened. Yes, there are substance abuse and mental health issues, and unfortunate interactions with passersby (not always initiated by the people using the structure), but these are human beings in a terrible situation. They should be granted compassion by those of us who take our warm homes, running water and safety for granted.
As for the fact there were police and ambulance calls to the site, that is the function of the emergency services, and we can be grateful they were nearby and did respond to prevent injuries, damage and worse.
The structure served an important temporary function. I'm concerned that removing it relieves the city of any incentive to create better solutions. I hope the council is serious about finding ways to provide services: shelter, warmth, safety, toilets, showers, lockers, better public transportation — which could all be utilized by tourists. Meanwhile, basic services like bathrooms, showers and safe shelter are needed now.
Page Guertin
Montpelier
