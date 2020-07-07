"Future visitors to Rutland could step off the train looking at a park instead of a parking lot," per Rutland Herald article "Downtown plan offers map to future."
A Park Street train stop at our largest park, Rutland's Vermont State Fair, should be considered as an alternative. It is an existing park setting that could use some attention, resources to complete but has substantial potential. The to-be-shaded, meandering Mussey Brook, park benches, the Maple (creemee) Sugar House, food stands, historical displays, Dairy Barn, other agricultural buildings, pack year-round potential.
What could be more welcoming for visitors to Vermont, Rutland, than the location of its once-largest Vermont State Fair highlighting our past, present and potential?
Moving the train passenger exit onto the map a few yards south would preserve downtown parking, likely be more efficient, and could bring new life and opportunities to our largest existing park and get Rutland “Back on the Right Track.”
Michel Messier
Rutland
