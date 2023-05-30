So-called "progressives" are saying the quiet part out loud: Your kids belong to us, not you.
New Hampshire state representative Tommy Hoyt, a Democrat, is just one example. A parent urged him to support a bill requiring schools not to withhold information about their kids from parents (i.e., no more secret social transitioning or woke brainwashing). Hoyt’s answer: "Do you know why children’s results tanked during COVID? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You’re clearly no professional."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.