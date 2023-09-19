The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation invites all local youth to be a part of this year's Barre Heritage Festival parade. Bring your bicycle to Currier Park on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, where we will have lots of decorations for you to make your bicycle uniquely yours. Then join us at 1 p.m. Saturday (at the auditorium) to proudly show off your artistry by riding in the parade. There is no cost for the decorations. Children of all ages are encouraged to participate.
Renita Marshall