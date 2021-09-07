It is disheartening to read when a Vermonter spits at a health care worker after refusing to wear a mask.
After the incident happened, the maskless woman sped away in her car. When confronted by law enforcement about her actions, she claimed to have a "panic disorder."
What's alarming to me is how her "panic disorder" might manifest itself behind the wheel of an automobile if she can resort to spitting when simply asked to wear a mask at a health care facility.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
