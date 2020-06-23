To the Barre community:
As I close out my time here in Barre, there are so many things I could say that I am not sure where to start, so I will do my best to keep it short.
I have been in Vermont for 21 years, 17 of which I have spent working for the Barre schools. I have met incredible students, many who taught me what it means to live, and some of who are now pillars in this community. I have met wonderful families who take so much pride in their schools, their town and their city. I have worked with dedicated board members and other public servants who help make Barre what it is. I have found friends and colleagues during times that have been both fulfilling and challenging, energizing and draining, including strikes, mergers, natural disasters, COVID-19, births and deaths.
I have been touched by so many and have learned so much, and it has shaped who I am. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Barre community, and I take with me the knowledge that the schools are in good hands with staff and leaders who not only are so capable, but care so much. That is the best parting gift I could ever ask for!
Keep doing what you do for every student! Never let go of the Tide Pride! And never forget that Barre Rocks!
With enduring gratitude and respect,
John Pandolfo
Montpelier
