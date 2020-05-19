As an educator, I have devised an assessment that will reflect your understanding of the COVID-19 situation and our efforts to cope with its devastation on our lives. So here we go:
Do you think the sun will rise tomorrow? If yes, continue with the assessment, If no, check in with your local mental health provider.
Could we have been better prepared and responded in a better manner that assured our health rather than providing profits to corporate America while we return to work/life unprotected? If yes, or if no, whatever your answer, you are given a pass to continue on with the assessment.
Lastly, at whose door does the responsibility for our preparation, response and future impact on our lives lie? President Trump; Republicans; Democrats; your dog, Fido.
Thank you for your efforts with this assessment. Results, like our federal government’s response to the ongoing crisis, will be forthcoming.
William Gay
Montpelier
