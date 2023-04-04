Paid family and medical leave is essential to the health of Vermont's people and the future of our economy. Creating a comprehensive, universal, paid leave insurance program is one of the best policy options available to us if we want to support businesses and workers, young and old, new parents and aging Vermonters alike.

Luckily, our Vermont House of Representatives has crafted an excellent bill, H.66, which does just that. Informed by testimony from small businesses, consultations with national experts, and the experiences of states that have already adopted paid leave programs — including two neighboring states — H.66 deserves the Vermont Senate's full attention this legislative session.

