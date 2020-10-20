The extremists’ white rats started to come out of their nests in droves when Obama was elected president. For me, his election was a refreshing relief. I have been pretty disgusted with the human evolution thus far of seeing only white males in top positions, including Santa Claus, popes, superheroes, Jesus and presidents.
Seeped in traditions of hidden racial feelings, subservient roles of females, gun ownership and dislike of foreigners/immigrants/flatlanders and government - many rural, white-skinned men and women figured they would join the fight and blindly follow Trump’s horde of white rats. In doing so, they also signed onto racism.
When the Confederate flags started to pop up around the rural towns, at first, I thought America had lost its marbles. I soon realized hate, bigotry, selfishness, racism, sexism and resentment have been here all along.
The demurred were treated to a verbal lashing. Apparently, Democrats were presumed guilty of being baby killers, terrorists, gun haters, unpatriotic, police haters and evil liberals (generous). These lies have been created by the big cheese at the top who has long been in the business of taking white rat souls to hell.
To break from the pack mentality, it takes courage. When you encounter a horde of white rats - run in the other (forward) direction toward equality and dignity for all. This is the only way humanity can emerge as a new and better America.
If Trump is not voted out of office, we will be picking up rat droppings for years to come. Now is the time to get out and vote for Biden and Harris.
Doreen Chambers
Williamstown
