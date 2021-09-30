Many Republicans have been frustrated by Republican Phil Scott as governor of Vermont. I served with Scott for four years in the state Senate (Vermont state senator, Bennington District 2003-06) and never saw Scott as someone who could be counted on to hold strong to any position.
Phil Scott is not well understood within today’s left-right political spectrum, where the left embraces shifting power toward the state and a collectivist’s view of people and the right embraces shifting power toward individual, free-markets and individual human value.
Rather, as a seasoned race-car driver, Phil simply applies his racing-mind to his politics. As with racing, he has no destination, but rather simply tries to position himself to stay ahead of the pack as he goes round and round, never really getting anywhere.
So if you want someone who is guided by a set of ideas and whom you can depend on to lead the state based upon those ideas, Phil Scott may not be your best option. Of course, that always depends on what your options are. If, as has been the case in every one of his general elections, the alternative is someone who embraces a set of ideas that has failed everywhere tested, Scott starts looking a lot better.
My advice for liberty-minded Vermonters is to stop worrying about the governor’s office until you have a majority in the Legislature. You might actually like the Phil Scott who shows up in that scenario.
Mark Shepard
Rustburg, Virginia
