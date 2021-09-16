In her Sept. 14 letter, Christine Smith took a mighty swing at Joe Biden and succeeded in knocking out Donald Trump.
As I recall, it was Trump who arranged the withdrawal from Afghanistan for May of this year and proudly bragged how Biden would be unable to halt the process.
As I recall, it was Trump’s secretary of state who foolishly elevated the profile of the Taliban by meeting with them face-to-face in Doha.
As I recall, it was Trump who proposed meeting with the murderous Taliban at Camp David just days before 9/11.
Talk about accommodating! Talk about a kinder and gentler approach to terrorism!
David Balfour
Rutland
