The outrages in Donald Trump’s presidency came fast and furious. They were so frequent and made us so weary that each subsequent attack on truth, justice and democracy tended to make us forget and, therefore, not adequately address the previous ones. Trump understood this, and it enabled him to avoid accountability for many disgraceful actions that would have sunk previous presidents. It also fostered a growing brazenness which culminated in inciting his supporters to mount an insurrection that resulted in violence, destruction and death in our nation’s Capitol.
Most Americans rightfully view this incitement as his ultimate outrage. But we must remember this disgraceful act is linked to others just days and weeks before – all aimed at thwarting the will of the people and subverting our constitutional order.
He made false claims that election fraud had deprived him of victory.
He cajoled election officials to refuse to certify the valid results in their states.
He pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find the votes” that would make him victorious there.
He called his supporters to Washington, where he roused their passions for the purpose of pressuring Congress to ignore the will of the people and the Constitution in order to deny Joe Biden’s victory.
As the American people consider how he and his legacy should be treated, and the senators consider how to vote in his impeachment trial, we should all recognize that even if Trump’s supporters had merely protested and gone home, his purpose was still to thwart the will of the people and subvert the Constitution.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
