Thank you to the editors for continuing the dialogue between the atheist, Mr. Klimenok, and theist, Mr. Nassivera. I recall back in the 1950s hearing the God thesis was unnecessary because the physical universe is eternal.
The discovery of an expanding universe then blew that out of the water, and it was replaced by the "Big Bang Theory." So now the task is to find out who set off the Big Bang. As the song says in Sound of Music, "Nothing comes from nothing; nothing ever will" — a lot of wisdom there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.