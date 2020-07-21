I've seen errors from time to time in your newspaper, but your Friday, July 17, paper is a doozy. You published guidelines for COVID-19 from March 2. Some of these guidelines are really out of date. Although it shows March 2, most people will not read that small section. The Times Argus should be ashamed of letting this get by. Good Lord, what is the matter with your editors to let this get published and a half-page no less.
Jackie Barnett
Barre
Editor's note: The following was published on the front page in Saturday's edition: As a matter of course, whenever our classified advertising section does not fill its designated space, we pull from a complement of public service announcements and house advertisements to compensate for any holes. Regrettably, in Friday's edition, I authorized an outdated PSA that had been provided by the Centers for Disease Control back in March. It included information and guidelines that are no longer relevant or appropriate to the COVID pandemic. The ad has been purged from our system, and we have reviewed our other PSAs to insure the information provided is current. This was an oversight on my part. I am very sorry for the confusion that it has caused. And I am grateful to the many readers who pointed out the erroneous information and took the time to reach out to me. Thank you.
