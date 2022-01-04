A recent post on the internet contained the following nine statistics for the first 340 days of Joe Biden’s presidency:
1. No golf trips; 2. No insults; 3. No bragging; 4. No whining; 5. No racist rhetoric; 6. No blaming; 7. No hate speech; 8. No crazy tweets; 9. And no complaining.
In other words, he is acting exactly how we should expect a president of the United States to act without embarrassing the people he is supposed to be serving.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
