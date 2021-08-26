I don't often read the Rutland Herald anymore. Tabloids don't hold my interest, as the continual printing of opinion as truth is tiresome at best and detrimental to the livelihoods of hardworking people at worst. Call me an idealist to expect to read facts in a newspaper, and I'll keep hoping one day that ideal will be reached.
Kirsten Hathaway
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.