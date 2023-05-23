I was wondering what the policy of The Times Argus is re: the difference between a “Letter” and a “Commentary.” From the looks of it, and as noted in the paper’s online policy, letters are shorter, and commentaries are longer. And, often, commentaries seem to be more likely to be written by prominent members of the community, or by experts in the matter being addressed.
In some cases, however, it seems if a writer bloviates with a sufficient word count, an argument that could easily be summarized in a “Letter” format gets promoted to a “Commentary,” despite repetitiveness and a seeming inability to make a cogent point. This would seem to be cheapening the presumed gravitas of the form.
