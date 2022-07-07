On TIFs
The article by Keith Whitcomb, Killington TIF win is ‘a good day,’ contains a lot of feel-good, positive spin — perhaps rightly so — but there is more to the story to consider.
Tax Increment Finance Districts have long been used in Vermont and throughout the country to encourage private sector projects by front-loading investments in infrastructures needed to support them, such as water and sewer systems and roads. The practice is based upon the presumption that a developer wouldn’t see a project as viable without taxpayer-funded improvements to municipal services as part of the mix. This is commonly known as the “but for” provision in TIF contracts.
TIFs are intended to stimulate local economies, but it’s a process. Briefly: The state approves a proposal for creation of a TIF district in a municipality; voters in that municipality approve a bond to provide infrastructure needed for development in the district; more property tax revenues are generated from rising assessments of the district as the project progresses; most additional revenues are used to pay down the bond — at least 85% of municipal taxes, and up to 70% of education taxes. Estimates for the “Six Mountain Village” project show of $87 million additional education taxes, $26 million goes to the Ed Fund and $61 million to the bond over 20 years.
Eventually, the project could be a TIF success story, but please remember that “but for” component: It’s hard to say if developers would proceed with multi-million dollar projects if they had to invest their own resources into infrastructure upgrades rather than rely on subsidies from Vermont property owners, but in any case we should always look at TIFs from both sides of the equation to make informed decisions.
Ken Fredette
Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.