Thanks for Walt Amses' nostalgic look at the American urge to hit the road (Aug. 5-6). Kerouac's "On The Road" got to me in the late 1950s, and I subsequently hitchhiked across the country and had some memorable, as well as dangerous, adventures.
Currently, and belatedly, I'm reading "Blue Highways" by William Least Heat-Moon, published in 1983, and it has turned out to be my favorite "road" book. It is erudite, earthy, funny, opinionated and meditative, but also richly detailed about natural and American history, the people Least Heat-Moon meets, regional foods, clothes, accents and dwellings in remote places across the United States. I recommend it for all armchair travelers like myself.