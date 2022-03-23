In my opinion, what should be done with Putin’s oligarchs is the following: The Western countries should confiscate the multi-hundred-million-dollar yachts from each of them. Then throw the oligarchs overboard to swim to the nearest dinghy. Take all of the luxurious furniture and fixtures out of the yachts and give them to the poor and homeless so the poor can enhance their homes and the homeless can create new surroundings. Then, cut the yachts up into large pieces of scrap metal for sale. Sell the scrap work to metal dealers, take the proceedings and buy food for the poor. Buy wheat, corn, pork, beef and other products on the commodities exchanges and distribute the food to the poor of the world.
That way, everybody’s happy: the poor and homeless who now have food to eat; the commodity traders who have made commissions; the farmers, the scrap metal dealers and other middlemen who have made a nice and honorable profit. Everybody’s happy. Everybody, except, perhaps, for Putin’s water-logged, former billionaires.
Larry Booker
Pittsford
