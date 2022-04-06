Dear Dennis Jensen:
I was one of the 14 people in attendance at the recent Fish & Wildlife 2021 deer hunting report session held in Castleton that you also attended. I listened to a factual report on the status of Vermont deer management, moose management, impact of climate change on the deer and moose populations, Vermont demographic changes as it relates to hunting, pandemic impact on hunting and environmental changes in the woods.
I was impressed by how hard F&W has worked to increase the hunting opportunities with multiple new hunting seasons. The information about a virus that impacted the deer population in Castleton was eye opening. A virus with a 50% fatality rate is certainly newsworthy. The devastation of the moose herd by ticks is another story that could have been published. Finally, in three slides, the presenter showed how the woods of Vermont have evolved in my lifetime from old pastures with young saplings to mature woods with little or no secondary growth, which is not quality deer habitat.
Your fixation on the "spike horn ban" may have run its course. The ban went into effect in 2005. A person born in 2005 will be able to vote for our next president and by then, I hope you can write about something else.
Mike Bethel
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.