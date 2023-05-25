We, the citizens of Vermont, have just one more week to let the Fish and Wildlife Department know how we feel about their heartless trapping regulations.
They are proposing much more draconian regulations than those suggested by the Legislature. This reflects the 19th-century Fish and Game mindset, whose commissioner is appointed by our governor, who also seems to have some 19th-century trappings in his mindset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.