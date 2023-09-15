E. Thomas Sullivan and Stephen Terry write that a recent pro se lawsuit by Texas tax preparer John A. Castro “sets up a potential judicial review of Section 3 that would likely end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.” Though Messrs. Sullivan and Terry are both learned and knowledgeable men, they do a grave disservice to the Times Argus readers by suggesting this outcome.
While courts will judge any legal action on its merits and not the biography of the plaintiff, it’s difficult — in my humble opinion — to find anything in Castro’s personal history indicative of an ability to advance a case to the high court.
While a graduate student, Castro was banned from Georgetown’s job fair after the university alleged he falsely claimed to have been a West Point cadet. Moreover, while filing lawsuits against Trump, he’s also defending himself against assaults both real and surreal: the New Hampshire Union Leader reports that American Express is pursuing him for more than $50,000 in unpaid credit card debt; and, in one of his many lawsuits against Trump, he alleges the former president personally ordered the DOJ to subpoena his college transcript for some reason. Meanwhile, on his Twitter account, Castro claims he’s under surveillance by ex “CIA” super-spies because he revealed “crimes” at a secret military base in Australia.
Is it possible the latest rambling lawsuit Castro cobbled together will “end up being decided by the Supreme Court?” Anything is possible. What seems more likely is Mr. Trump will obtain a restraining order against a man who gives every appearance of not living on this plane of reality.