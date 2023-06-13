We were recently impressed with how easy it was to change our Amtrak tickets when traveling from Montpelier to New York City — just a matter of calling Amtrak and changing the days (in our case, going a day later). No extra charge for my husband with his senior discount, and only $12 more for me at the adult rate.
The trip took about eight hours, which we were able to spend doing crosswords, reading and relaxing. When we arrived in New York City, we were at Penn Station. We were able to walk the half-mile to our hotel, which was in the theater district, just two blocks from Times Square. I was able to go to my first Broadway show ever ("Hades Town") and visit an amazing art museum.