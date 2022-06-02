Here we are again, within a short period of time: two more mass killings. With assault weapons. Why, why, why? To my way of thinking, a person who feels he needs an assault weapon is afraid of something.
Any mass killing is a horribly tragic event: the lives lost, the pain and grief suffered by the survivors and the relatives of the dead. But the very worst are those that take place in schools. The most recent murderer was 18 years old. What did he have to fear from 9-year-olds? How could they be a threat to him? It is an act of supreme cowardice to shoot defenseless kids, confined in a small space, like fish in a barrel.
The Second Amendment of the Constitution does not guarantee citizens the ownership and use of assault weapons — an unknown entity at the time the document was written. Those types of weapons were designed for use in war by military personnel. The NRA has drastically skewed the amendment's meaning to meet their own ends.
When will our federal, state and local officials face down the NRA and come to their senses about guns in this nation? For the safety of all citizens, we need to have the ownership, sale and use of assault weapons made illegal and criminal. Not just for a few years, until the law they enact runs out, but forever and always. This insanity must stop. Now.
Susan Beard
Rutland
